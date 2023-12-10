Gingrich 360

Episode 639: Election 2024 – No Labels “Unity Ticket”
Episode 639: Election 2024 – No Labels “Unity Ticket”

Dec 10, 2023
According to a recent Gallup poll from October 2023, support for a third-party presidential candidate is up to 63%. This represents a seven-percentage-point increase from a year ago and is the highest since Gallup first asked the question in 2003. The organization “No Labels” is working to ensure Americans have the choice to vote for a presidential ticket that features strong, effective, and honest leaders who will commit to working closely with both parties to find commonsense solutions to America’s biggest problems. No Labels has proposed a Unity ticket for 2024. Newt’s guest is Ryan Clancy, Chief Strategist of No Labels.

