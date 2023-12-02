Episode 635: Newt Answers Your Questions

Newt is joined by members of his Inner Circle Club and takes their questions about current events, including the DeSantis – Newsom debate on Thursday night, the election in Argentina for Javier Milei and the impact of conservative candidates winning elections around the world. He also honors his friend, Dr. Henry Kissinger, with a personal tribute. You can become a member of Newt’s Inner Circle now by going to: newtsinnercircle.com
