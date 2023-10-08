Gingrich 360

Episode 615: Election 2024 – Bank Your Vote
You may remember hearing about the multiple mail-in and absentee ballots cast in the 2020 and 2022 elections. Traditionally, Republicans tend to vote in person at a polling place while Democrats have more of a likelihood to use mail-in or absentee ballots. That historical trend has challenged Republicans to come up with solutions about how they can encourage Republicans to vote both in person and by mail to maximize voter turnout. As we begin to think about and plan for the 2024 election, Newt talks with Elliott Echols, Political Director of the Republican National Committee, about their “Bank Your Vote” efforts.

