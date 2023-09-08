Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 604: Coach Bill Courtney on Being “Undefeated”
Newt Gingrich
Sep 08, 2023
The documentary “Undefeated” tells the story of the North Memphis based Manassas Tigers football team, a severely underfunded and underprivileged team, and their volunteer coach, Bill Courtney, who tried to help the kids beat the odds on and off the field. “Undefeated” went on the become the Academy Award Winner in the documentary category at the Oscars in 2012. Bill Courtney has launched a new podcast, “An Army of Normal Folks”. Newt’s guest is Coach Bill Courtney.

