Newt's World
Episode 598: “The Trump I Know”
Episode 598: "The Trump I Know"

Newt Gingrich
Aug 20, 2023
Former President Donald Trump continues to be persecuted, smeared, and maliciously defamed like few others in history. In 2020, a film crew set out to make a documentary that told the other side of his story. But when it came time to release “The Trump I Know” in the midst of the 2020 presidential election, Big Tech did everything within their power to keep it from being seen. This time the filmmakers are coming straight to you with a virtual red-carpet rally, streaming LIVE from Las Vegas on August 27th. You can reserve your spot now by going to http://ttikfilm.com

Newt’s guest is Matthew Thayer, writer and director of the film, “The Trump I Know.”

