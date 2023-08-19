Episode 597: The Attack on Trump

We’re watching an all-out effort to get Donald Trump so that he cannot become president again. And we’re watching an all-out effort to protect Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and The Biden’s. If you do something wrong, but you are a liberal Democrat, you’re not at risk. But if you are a Republican, you’re at risk. Newt discusses the four indictments former President Trump is facing and the impact they may have on the 2024 election.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Share this post