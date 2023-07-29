Gingrich 360

Episode 589: The Threat of Iranian Drones
Episode 589: The Threat of Iranian Drones

Jul 29, 2023
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has around 90 drones for commercial, surveillance, tactical, and suicide missions. The IRGC not only shipped its suicide drones to Russia to be used against Ukraine, but also equipped its proxies such as Lebanese Hezbollah, Yemeni Houthis, the Syrian Army, and Iraqi Shia Militia groups with all kinds of armed drones.

The IRGC also has sold armed drones to Venezuela, Ethiopia, and soon Armenia, to use in the case of war with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

All of this is detailed in a new book, by Mehran Riazaty. “Iranian Drones: A New Menace from the Ayatollah.”

Discussion about this episode

