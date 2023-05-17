Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 559: Artificial Intelligence and Public Policy
Episode 559: Artificial Intelligence and Public Policy

Newt Gingrich
May 17, 2023
What should lawmakers know about Artificial intelligence? And should legislation regulating AI be passed? Newt’s guest is Congressman Jay Obernolte, representing California’s 23rd Congressional District. He holds a B.S. in Engineering and Applied Science from California Institute of Technology (Caltech) an M.S. in Artificial Intelligence from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), and a Doctorate in Public Administration from California Baptist University. Congressman Obernolte is one of the leading voices in the House on proposed legislation.

Discussion about this episode

