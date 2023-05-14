Gingrich 360

Episode 558: March to the Majority
May 14, 2023
From the Contract with America to winning a Republican majority for the first time in 40 years in 1994, Newt talks with his co-author, Joe Gaylord, about their new book, “March to the Majority: The Real Story of the Republican Revolution.” Newt’s guest is Joe Gaylord. He is the former Executive Director of the National Republican Congressional Committee and his longtime political advisor and friend. Preorder “March to the Majority” today at Gingrich360.com/book

