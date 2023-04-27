Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 551: The U.S. and South Korea Alliance
Newt Gingrich
Apr 27, 2023
President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea visits the United States this week. July 27, 2023 will mark the 70th anniversary of the mutual defense treaty between the United States and South Korea that bound together our security interests after the Korean War ended with a cease-fire. Newt talks with Kelley Vlahos about the longstanding relationship between the United States and South Korea. Newt’s guest is Kelley Vlahos, Senior Advisor at The Quincy Institute and Editorial Director of Responsible Statecraft.

