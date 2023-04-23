Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 550: The CCP in America
0:00
-30:06

Episode 550: The CCP in America

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Apr 23, 2023
Share

This week, federal prosecutors unsealed criminal charges accusing two men of helping run an unauthorized Chinese police station, which is one of more than 100 around the world, used to intimidate and control Chinese citizens living in New York City. The two men were arrested and charged with conspiring to act as agents of the Chinese government and with obstructing justice. The Chinese government in Beijing said the outposts aren’t doing police work, but Chinese state media reports say they “collect intelligence” and solve crimes far outside their jurisdiction. Newt’s guest is Erin Walsh. She is a Senior Research Fellow in international affairs in the Asia Studies Center at The Heritage Foundation.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture