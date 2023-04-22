Gingrich 360

Episode 549: IRS Whistleblower Exposes the Bidens
Apr 22, 2023
The news outlet, Just the News, broke a story on Wednesday about an IRS special agent who is seeking whistleblower protection to disclose information about what the agent alleges is mishandling of an investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Newt’s guest is John Solomon. He’s an award-winning investigative journalist, author and digital media entrepreneur who serves as Chief Executive Officer and Editor in Chief of Just the News.

