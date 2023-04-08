Gingrich 360

Episode 543: Donald Trump and the Tyranny of the Left
Episode 543: Donald Trump and the Tyranny of the Left

Apr 08, 2023
Newt puts former President Donald Trump’s indictment in the context of what’s happening in America today and describes why he is a symbol the totalitarian left keeps trying to destroy.

