Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 534: The State of the Economy: SVB, Interest Rates, and Protecting Your Retirement
0:00
-33:55

Episode 534: The State of the Economy: SVB, Interest Rates, and Protecting Your Retirement

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Mar 17, 2023
Share

With the recent bank failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank the stock market continues to be volatile. Many Americans want to know how they can protect their own finances and investments as we face this challenging economic period. Newt’s guest is Charles Thorngren, Founder and CEO of Legacy Precious Metals. He has been advising people on their personal finances and investments for over 25 years. For more information please visit buylegacygold.com/Newt

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture