Episode 523: Balanced Budget Amendment
Episode 523: Balanced Budget Amendment

Feb 19, 2023
The United States is on track to add $19 trillion dollars in new debt over ten years due to rising interest rates and spending bills adding to deficits. Congressman Scott Perry is proposing a solution to this ballooning debt problem. He has introduced H.J. Resolution 19, proposing a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution, requiring that each agency and department’s funding is justified. Newt’s guest is Congressman Scott Perry. He is Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, a combat Veteran, and has represented the people of the 10th Congressional District of Pennsylvania since 2013.

