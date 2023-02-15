Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 521: Rethinking Public Employee Unions
Episode 521: Rethinking Public Employee Unions

Newt Gingrich
Feb 15, 2023
In his new book, “NOT Accountable: Rethinking the Constitutionality of Public Employee Unions” Philip K. Howard argues that public employee unions undermine democratic governance and should be unconstitutional.

American voters elect governors and mayors who, under union agreements, have been disempowered from managing schools, police departments and other public agencies. He presents a searing five-point indictment that constitutional government can’t work when elected leaders lose control over the public operating machinery. Newt’s guest is Philip K. Howard, a leader of government and legal reform in America. He is Chair of Common Good, a best-selling author and has advised both political parties on needed reforms.

