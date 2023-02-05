Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 518: The 118th Congress
Newt Gingrich
Feb 05, 2023
Newt discusses the 118th Congress, Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s agenda, the Commitment to America and the 40 new Republican members of Congress.

