Newt's World
Episode 516: Drug Prices in America – Worth the Cost?
Newt Gingrich
Feb 01, 2023
Why are drug prices so high in the United States? What impact will the recent “Inflation Reduction Act” have on Medicare and drug development? Newt’s guest is Dr. Tomas Philipson. He is the Daniel Levin Professor of Public Policy Studies Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Harris School of Public Policy. He also served as a member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors from 2017-2019 and as its Chairman from 2019 to 2020. 

