Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 515: Liz Lev on the Sistine Chapel
0:00
-48:44

Episode 515: Liz Lev on the Sistine Chapel

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Jan 29, 2023
Share

When Callista served as Ambassador to the Holy See, Newt spent three and half years in Rome as her “trailing spouse” and was taken with Rome’s history, art, cuisine, and people. Newt talks with his friend, the art historian Liz Lev, about living full-time in Rome, teaching, providing tours, and discussing the art of the Sistine Chapel. She teaches at Duquesne University’s Italian campus as well as the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture