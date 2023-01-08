Gingrich 360

Episode 507: Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Episode 507: Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Jan 08, 2023
Newt discusses the 4 days and 15 votes in the House this week and what it means now that Kevin McCarthy has been voted in as Speaker of the House.

