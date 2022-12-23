Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 498: The World We Wish
0:00
-27:22

Episode 498: The World We Wish

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Dec 23, 2022
Share

“The World We Wish,” is a novel that follows the character Hui Jen-Sho, China’s architect of Artificial Intelligence, who sees the metaverse as a new world to conquer. It’s a fictional story that could mirror real life. Newt’s guest is author John Moody. John has lived and worked in New York, Moscow, Paris, Bonn, Warsaw, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Rome, among other places. He helped start the Fox News Channel. “The World We Wish,” is a sequel to his last novel, “Of Course They Knew, Of Course They…”

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture