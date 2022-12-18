Gingrich 360

Episode 496: Kevin Brady Says Goodbye to Congress
Episode 496: Kevin Brady Says Goodbye to Congress

Dec 18, 2022
U.S. Congressman Kevin Brady is a pro-family, pro-small business conservative who proudly represents the Eighth Congressional District of Texas. Widely recognized as a national economic leader, Kevin is only the third Texan in history to chair the powerful House Ways & Means Committee. As Chairman, he led a historic reform of America’s tax code, the first in 30 years. He has achieved a number of great successes while serving in Congress.  On April 2021, he announced that he would not run for a 14th term and would retire after the 2022 election cycle.  He talks with Newt about his accomplishments during his 26 years of service.

