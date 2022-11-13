Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 482: Twitter and Meta Layoffs and the Future of Big Tech
Newt Gingrich
Nov 13, 2022
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced this week that he would be laying of 11,000 employees due to advertising revenue plummeting on the social network. Elon Musk announced he would be laying off 3,700 Twitter employees this week in his new role as CEO of Twitter in an effort to try to restructure the organization. 

So, what is the future of Facebook and Twitter and other big tech companies? Newt’s guest is Jessica Melugin, Director of the Center for Technology and Innovation at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. 

