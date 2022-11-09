Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 480: Henry Cabot Lodge
Episode 480: Henry Cabot Lodge

Newt Gingrich
Nov 09, 2022
What can Henry Cabot Lodge’s writing from the late 1800s and early 1900s teach us about America today? A recent article, “Henry Cabot Lodge: Nationalist Historian”, written by Colin Dueck, explains why Lodge had fears about America and its future. Newt’s guest is Colin Dueck. He is a non-resident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and Professor in the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

