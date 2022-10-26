Gingrich 360

Episode 474: Brian Kilmeade on the Midterms
Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Oct 26, 2022
Brian Kilmeade is one of the busiest people in television and radio today.  Many people watch him every morning on FOX & Friends, where he is co-host, and know him for his nationally syndicated three-hour radio program on FOXNews Radio, “The Brian Kilmeade Show”. He is the author of six books, five of them New York Times best-sellers, which have sold over 2.5 million copies. His most recent book is now out in paperback, “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul” with a new epilogue.

