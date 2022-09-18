Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 460: Are We a Nation of Victims?
0:00
-44:46

Episode 460: Are We a Nation of Victims?

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Sep 18, 2022
Share

Hardship is now equated with victimhood. The pursuit of excellence and exceptionalism are at the heart of American identity, and the disappearance of these ideals in our country leaves a deep moral and cultural vacuum in its wake. But the solution isn’t to simply complain about it. It’s to revive a new cultural movement in America that puts excellence first again. Newt’s guest is Vivek Ramaswamy. He is a successful entrepreneur and New York Times bestselling author of Woke Inc. His new book is Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture