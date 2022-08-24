Gingrich 360

Episode 450: John Solomon on the FBI’s Raid on Mar-a-Lago
Newt Gingrich
Aug 24, 2022
It’s been 17 days since the FBI raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and there are still so many unanswered questions. On Thursday, August 18th, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ruled the Department of Justice must turn over the redacted version of the affidavit used to justify the unprecedented FBI search by this Thursday at 12 noon. Newt’s guest is John Solomon. He’s an award-winning investigative journalist, author and digital media entrepreneur who serves as Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief of Just the News

