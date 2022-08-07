Gingrich 360

Episode 444: Penn Law School’s War on Amy Wax
Newt Gingrich
Aug 07, 2022
In a letter dated June 23, 2022, the Dean of the University of Pennsylvania, Carey Law School, Theodore Ruger, suggested imposing sanctions on Professor Amy Wax for showing “a callous and flagrant disregard for our University community.” Dean Ruger is seeking to ‘cancel’ her based on her opinions and views and how the University has reacted to them. Professor Amy Wax is currently the Robert Mundheim Professor of Law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School where she joined the faculty with tenure on July 1, 2001. Donate to her legal defense fund here: https://gofund.me/96d43ec6

