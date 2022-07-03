Gingrich 360

Episode 429: Remembering Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams
Jul 03, 2022
Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, as a 21-year-old Marine from West Virginia. After using flamethrowers to wipe out seven Japanese pill boxes, opening an area where Marine tanks and personnel carriers could break through the enemy defenses. Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor in World War II. He was the oldest living recipient. He died on Wednesday, June 29th in Huntington, West Virginia at the age of 98. Newt shares his interview with Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams which originally aired on Memorial Day in 2019.

