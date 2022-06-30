Gingrich 360

Episode 428: Seven Ways You Can Financially Prepare for a Recession
Episode 428: Seven Ways You Can Financially Prepare for a Recession

Jun 30, 2022
Inflation is eating away at wage increases, the Dow is down 18% for the year so far, the Fed just raised interest rates three quarters of a point and gas is over $5 a gallon. Are we headed towards a recession? Newt’s guest is Michelle Singletary. She discusses her recent column, “Seven Ways You Can Financially Prepare for a Recession”. She writes the nationally syndicated personal finance column, “The Color of Money” which appears in The Washington Post on Wednesdays and Sundays.

