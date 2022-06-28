Gingrich 360

Episode 427: Betsy DeVos on “Hostages No More”
Episode 427: Betsy DeVos on “Hostages No More”

Jun 28, 2022
From coronavirus lockdowns to critical race theory in the classroom, it has become clear that America’s schools aren’t working for America’s students and parents. Newt’s guest has been fighting to improve education for every American student for nearly 40 years. Betsy DeVos spent four years serving as Secretary of Education under President Donald Trump.  Her new book, “Hostages No More: The Fight for Education Freedom and the Future of the American Child” is out now. 

