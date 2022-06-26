Gingrich 360

Episode 426: Tim Kennedy on “Scars and Stripes”
Episode 426: Tim Kennedy on “Scars and Stripes”

Jun 26, 2022
Tim Kennedy has a problem.  He only feels alive when he’s about to die.  In his new best-selling memoir, “Scars and Stripes: An Unapologetically American Story of Fighting the Taliban, UFC Warriors, and Myself” he talks about his life so far.  He’s a decorated Green Beret sniper, a UFC headliner and a self-described ‘bad ass’.  At its core, his memoir talks about the challenges and failures he’s lived through and how those experiences shaped him into the man he is today – a devoted husband, father and successful business owner. 

