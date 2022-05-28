Gingrich 360

Episode 415: CyncHealth on Improving Health Care Outcomes with Data
May 28, 2022
Do you think that health care in the United States is ineffective, inefficient, and very expensive? In Nebraska and Iowa, doctors and health care providers have access to all of their patient’s health data. In 2020, CyncHealth, a health information exchange, began taking steps to help connect patient data. Newt’s guests are Dr. Jaime Bland, President and CEO of CyncHealth and Linda Upmeyer, former Speaker of the House of Iowa. Find out more about CyncHealth at: https://bit.ly/3sTEVvn

