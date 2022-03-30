Gingrich 360

Episode 391: Shannon Bream on Mothers and Daughters of the Bible

Newt Gingrich
Mar 30, 2022
In her new book, “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families”, Shannon Bream has written a sequel to her best-selling “The Women of the Bible Speak” and now she explores how God teaches us through the biblical stories of mothers and daughters. Through these stories, Shannon explains the intimate connection between faith and family.  Newt’s guest is Shannon Bream, New York Times best-selling author and the anchor of Fox News @ Night. 

