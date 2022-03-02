Gingrich 360

Episode 380: Will Putin Use Nuclear Weapons?
Episode 380: Will Putin Use Nuclear Weapons?

Mar 02, 2022
When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s had already put Russia’s nuclear forces on alert. Should the United States view his move as “signaling” or as a direct challenge to the western allied nations? Newt’s guest is Joe Cirincione, Quincy Institute Distinguished Fellow, and the author of Nuclear Nightmares: Securing the World Before It Is Too Late.

