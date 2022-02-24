Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 377: Understanding Putin
Episode 377: Understanding Putin

Feb 24, 2022
The Munich Agreement was signed in September 1938 by Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Italy and permitted the German annexation of the Sudetenland, in western Czechoslovakia. Newt compares this time in history with Putin annexing Crimea and other areas of eastern Ukraine. In Putin’s February 21st speech, he signals the rationale for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Discussion about this episode

