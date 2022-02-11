Gingrich 360

Episode 371: China - In Propaganda We Trust
Episode 371: China - In Propaganda We Trust

Newt Gingrich
Feb 11, 2022
Dr. Weifeng Zhong grew up in China and attended college at Shantou University in Guangdong. He then went to University of Hong Kong, where he saw the “Pillar of Shame” about the Tiananmen Square Massacre for the first time and it changed his worldview. He has since founded the “Policy Change Index” Project to track China’s propaganda machine with machine learning and artificial intelligence. Dr. Weifeng Zhong is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

