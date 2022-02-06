Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 370: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros
Newt Gingrich
Feb 06, 2022
George Soros has had a deep impact on modern politics, using his money to influence election outcomes. Using his billions, Soros has influenced media, activist groups, colleges, local elections, presidential elections and even global elections. In his new book, The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros, author Matt Palumbo details Soros’ extensive targeting of local races to destroy law and order in America and much more.

