Episode 369: Stephen Hunter on Targeted
Episode 369: Stephen Hunter on Targeted

Newt Gingrich
Feb 05, 2022
Stephen Hunter is the prolific author of 21 novels, including Time to Hunt, Black Light, Point of Impact, and the New York Times bestsellers: Havana, Pale Horse Coming, and Hot Springs. He’s the retired chief film critic for The Washington Post, where he won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Distinguished Criticism. His latest novel, the 12th in the Bob Lee Swagger series is Targeted which is available now. 

