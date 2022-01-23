Gingrich 360

Episode 364: A Coach Goes to Congress
Episode 364: A Coach Goes to Congress

Jan 23, 2022
As a college football coach, he led the Auburn Tigers to five western division titles and one SEC Championship, and he was named the 2004 National Coach of the Year. And he retired as one of the top 50 most winning football coaches of all time. In 2021, he was sworn in as the United States Senator representing the State of Alabama. Newt’s guest is Senator “Coach” Tommy Tuberville.

