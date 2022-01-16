Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 361: The Border Crisis in Yuma, Arizona
0:00
-29:01

Episode 361: The Border Crisis in Yuma, Arizona

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Jan 16, 2022
Share

On December 9th, 2021, the town of Yuma, Arizona was facing a tough challenge – a surge of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. 6,000 migrants crossed the border in a five-day period, leading Mayor Douglas Nicholls to announce a State of Emergency. To understand more about the border crisis on the front lines, Newt’s guest is Mayor Douglas Nicholls of Yuma, Arizona.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture