Episode 361: The Border Crisis in Yuma, Arizona

On December 9th, 2021, the town of Yuma, Arizona was facing a tough challenge – a surge of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. 6,000 migrants crossed the border in a five-day period, leading Mayor Douglas Nicholls to announce a State of Emergency. To understand more about the border crisis on the front lines, Newt’s guest is Mayor Douglas Nicholls of Yuma, Arizona.
