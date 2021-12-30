Gingrich 360

Episode 353: 5 Days of Christmas Immortals – Jonas Salk
Episode 353: 5 Days of Christmas Immortals – Jonas Salk

Dec 30, 2021
In 1952, nearly 60,000 children in the United States were infected with the poliovirus and thousands were paralyzed. More than 3,000 children died. Dr. Jonas Salk and his research team at the University of Pittsburgh, launched the largest human vaccine trial in history, injecting nearly 2 million American children with a potential vaccine. Part of the Immortals leadership series. 

