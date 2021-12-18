Gingrich 360

Episode 346: The Economy – Inflation and Interest Rates
Newt Gingrich
Dec 18, 2021
Why are we experiencing the most inflation in a 40 year period? What does the producer price index and consumer price index increase indicate about the future? To help make sense of our current economy, Newt talks with Thomas Hoenig, former Vice Chairman of the FDIC and former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

