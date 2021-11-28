Gingrich 360

Episode 338: Jeff Roe on Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin
Episode 338: Jeff Roe on Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin

Newt Gingrich
Nov 28, 2021
Newt talks with Jeff Roe, founder and CEO of Axiom Strategies, a firm specializing in strategic consulting, direct voter contact and research services for congressional, senatorial and statewide campaigns. Roe’s latest victory includes the election of Glenn Youngkin for Governor of Virginia. Newt and Jeff discuss the strategy behind winning the Virginia race.

