Episode 336: Tracy McKenzie on The First Thanksgiving
Episode 336: Tracy McKenzie on The First Thanksgiving

Nov 24, 2021
What was the first Thanksgiving really like for the pilgrims? What struggles did they endure to make the transatlantic journey from Europe to Plymouth, Massachusetts? And once they arrived, what happened to them? The first Thanksgiving is a window on the American past and was a very different experience than the holiday we celebrate today. Newt’s guest is Dr. Tracy McKenzie, Professor of History at Wheaton College in Illinois.

