Episode 332: Newt Answers Your Questions
Nov 18, 2021
Newt is joined by members of his Inner Circle membership club and he answers their questions about what the big government socialists are doing to transform our country, why Biden will never step down and how Republicans should be confident that the 2022 mid-term elections will deliver a big win. Become a member of Newt’s Inner Circle today at http://newtsinnercircle.com

