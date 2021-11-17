Episode 331: The Economy – Inflation and Supply Chain Issues

The price of a gallon of gas, empty store shelves, longer shipping times for merchandise we order online. What will inflation and supply chain issues mean for the upcoming holiday season? Newt’s guest is Christine McDaniel, former Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Treasury Department and Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
