Episode 323: Sean Spicer on Radical Nation
Oct 27, 2021
Newt talks with Sean Spicer, President Trump’s former White House press secretary and host of Spicer & Co. on Newsmax TV, about his new book, Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America. They also discuss what it was like when Melissa McCarthy played him on Saturday Night Live, and becoming a quarter-finalist on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

