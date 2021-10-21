Episode 320: John Ondrasik on “Blood on My Hands”

Newt’s guest is John Ondrasik, the Five for Fighting Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, about his new song “Blood on My Hands” which reflects on our tragic withdrawal from Afghanistan. All the proceeds from the sale of the song are going to Afghan refugee and relief charities, as well as to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Five for Fighting has sold over 2.5 million albums.
