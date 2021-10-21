Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 320: John Ondrasik on “Blood on My Hands”
0:00
-31:59

Episode 320: John Ondrasik on “Blood on My Hands”

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Oct 21, 2021
Share

Newt’s guest is John Ondrasik, the Five for Fighting Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, about his new song “Blood on My Hands” which reflects on our tragic withdrawal from Afghanistan. All the proceeds from the sale of the song are going to Afghan refugee and relief charities, as well as to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Five for Fighting has sold over 2.5 million albums.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture