Episode 317: Behind the Border Crisis

The surge of migration at the U.S. southern border has led many to wonder what are the causes behind the surge? Was it a change in U.S. immigration policy? Or are many seeking asylum or just coming to America for a better life? Newt talks with Carlos Denton from CID Gallup in Costa Rica. For 40 years, Carlos has been speaking with and polling the people of Central America about the issues they face and why they want to migrate to the United States for a better life.

